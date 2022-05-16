Bank of America Corp DE Has $20.42 Million Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 873,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,976 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.19% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $20,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLX. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 816.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,089,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,722 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 240.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,596,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,460,000 after buying an additional 1,127,773 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,034,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,147,000 after buying an additional 225,662 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 315,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after buying an additional 67,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $21.33 on Monday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.69 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 70.06%. The firm had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 65.08%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

