Bank of America Corp DE Has $20.75 Million Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,077 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.36% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $20,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 527.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,508,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,704 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 72.3% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 801,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,252,000 after purchasing an additional 336,109 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 55.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 703,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,437,000 after purchasing an additional 249,738 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 64.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,197,000 after purchasing an additional 152,916 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 240,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,246,000 after purchasing an additional 138,892 shares during the period. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $51.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.92. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $115.25. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.58.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.41). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 49.18% and a negative net margin of 141.65%. The firm had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Erik Harris sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $180,740.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $299,656.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,764 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,050 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RARE shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.15.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.