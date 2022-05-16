Bank of America Corp DE Has $21.04 Million Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,588 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.65% of Brink’s worth $21,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Brink’s by 56.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brink’s during the third quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Brink’s by 24.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Brink’s by 320.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Brink’s during the third quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $56.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.46 and a 200-day moving average of $66.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.49. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $53.72 and a 52-week high of $80.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 87.05%. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

A number of research firms have commented on BCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In related news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $352,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

