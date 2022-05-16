Bank of America Corp DE Has $21.04 Million Stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,837 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.47% of Q2 worth $21,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Q2 by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 677.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter.

Get Q2 alerts:

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $44.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.27. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $108.89.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Q2 had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $3,169,458.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 8,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $475,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,915 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QTWO shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Q2 from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

About Q2 (Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.