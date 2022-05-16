Bank of America Corp DE Has $21.37 Million Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,104 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 3.91% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $21,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,746,000 after purchasing an additional 37,381 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the third quarter worth $228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 262,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 27,889 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 159.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 28,543 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HEZU opened at $33.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.85. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $39.00.

