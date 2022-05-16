Bank of America Corp DE Has $21.47 Million Stock Holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,108 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.56% of Denbury worth $21,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Denbury by 885.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of Denbury by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

DEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upgraded Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.28.

NYSE:DEN opened at $67.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 3.34. Denbury Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.56.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $411.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.55 million. Denbury had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Denbury’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

