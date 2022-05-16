Bank of America Corp DE Has $21.73 Million Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,710 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.25% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $21,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 715,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,340,000 after purchasing an additional 95,774 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 180,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 17,578 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 178,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after acquiring an additional 34,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.73.

Shares of FR stock opened at $53.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day moving average of $60.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.08 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.93.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.47% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 63.10%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

