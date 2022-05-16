Bank of America Corp DE Has $21.75 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,969,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 12,320 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $21,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $875,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the third quarter valued at about $809,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 18.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 29,914 shares in the last quarter.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund alerts:

Shares of EDD opened at $4.43 on Monday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $6.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.