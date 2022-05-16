Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:DCUE)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:DCUE – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,672 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $20,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 880,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,652,000 after purchasing an additional 25,113 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 192,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,416,000 after acquiring an additional 8,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $2,035,000.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $102.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.51. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.40 and a 52 week high of $103.84.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

