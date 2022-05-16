Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 511,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,763 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.55% of American Equity Investment Life worth $19,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEL opened at $34.02 on Monday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.10.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 15,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $612,500.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $147,530.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,007 shares of company stock worth $1,112,023. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.18.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

