Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 464,706 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,837 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.63% of Viasat worth $20,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Viasat by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Viasat by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Viasat by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Viasat by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 29,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Viasat by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $37.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.28. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.05 and a 12 month high of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.69 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

