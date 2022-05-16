Bank of America Corp DE Makes New $21.29 Million Investment in Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY)

Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,501,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,288,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 10.04% of Hagerty as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,254,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HGTY opened at $8.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.66. Hagerty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.93.

Hagerty ( NYSE:HGTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $154.38 million during the quarter.

Hagerty Company Profile

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

