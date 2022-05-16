Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 168,105 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,141,492 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,105 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.69% of Old National Bancorp worth $20,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ONB. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 11,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $283,000. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $15.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average is $17.56. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $20.81.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.50 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Old National Bancorp news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $45,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark G. Sander purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 387,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,933,604.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 24,720 shares of company stock worth $377,713. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

