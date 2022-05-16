Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 20,578 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 861,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,578 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.35% of Element Solutions worth $20,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,691,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,877,000 after acquiring an additional 679,070 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,076,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,250,000 after acquiring an additional 879,867 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,664,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,130,000 after acquiring an additional 140,632 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,394,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,427,000 after acquiring an additional 167,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,665,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,715,000 after acquiring an additional 218,208 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Shares of ESI stock opened at $20.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.87. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $26.92.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other Element Solutions news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $207,226.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

Element Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.