Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 323,442 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 798,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,442 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.00% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $20,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSIG. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,284,000 after acquiring an additional 844,362 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 86.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,744,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,593,000 after purchasing an additional 810,839 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 346.8% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,985,000 after purchasing an additional 504,510 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 95.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after buying an additional 366,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,510,000. 98.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

BSIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSphere Investment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Shares of BSIG opened at $19.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.71. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.32 million, a PE ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile (Get Rating)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.