Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 39,031 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,031 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.01% of Stewart Information Services worth $21,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 34,853 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth $444,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.54 per share, with a total value of $66,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,624. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $388,140. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Stewart Information Services from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

NYSE STC opened at $56.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $49.18 and a twelve month high of $81.00. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.73 and its 200 day moving average is $68.31.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $852.92 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.51%.

About Stewart Information Services (Get Rating)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

