Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 44,575 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.31% of Starwood Property Trust worth $21,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,502,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,280,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,669,000 after purchasing an additional 390,357 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 829,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,186,000 after purchasing an additional 318,947 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $4,150,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,122,000 after acquiring an additional 146,927 shares during the last quarter. 46.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STWD opened at $23.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average is $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.26. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 56.16% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $293.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.48%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $818,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Starwood Property Trust (Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

