Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 6,599 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.37% of Trupanion worth $19,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRUP shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.60.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $281,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,314,760.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,958 shares of company stock worth $2,236,447. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion stock opened at $66.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -83.73 and a beta of 2.15. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.68 and a 12-month high of $158.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.63.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.32 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

