Bank of America Corp DE Raises Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 532,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,350 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.31% of BioLife Solutions worth $19,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 122.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,680 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $12,414,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $9,639,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2,948.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after purchasing an additional 222,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,372,000 after purchasing an additional 207,476 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group dropped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $12.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.41. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $238,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Greef Roderick De sold 10,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $233,757.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,369 shares of company stock valued at $2,858,991 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

