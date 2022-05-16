Bank of America Corp DE Raises Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,869,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554,731 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.59% of EnLink Midstream worth $19,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter worth $69,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $10.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.79 and a beta of 2.76. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $8.33.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 321.43%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

