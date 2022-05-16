Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,171,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,122 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.64% of Embraer worth $20,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth $1,128,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,675,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,983,000 after purchasing an additional 247,685 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth $28,943,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Embraer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Embraer from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Embraer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.12.

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $10.94 on Monday. Embraer S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.31, a PEG ratio of 182.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.17). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

