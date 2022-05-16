Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,251 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.81% of BellRing Brands worth $20,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 118,545 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 22.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 598,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,402,000 after buying an additional 110,079 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $3,163,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,639,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in BellRing Brands by 61.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,196,000 after acquiring an additional 89,200 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $24.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $961.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $34.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.96.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

