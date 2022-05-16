Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,341 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.38% of Chemours worth $20,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Luminus Management LLC grew its holdings in Chemours by 313.7% during the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 891,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,896,000 after purchasing an additional 675,741 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chemours by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after purchasing an additional 592,395 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chemours by 218.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 788,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,476,000 after acquiring an additional 541,327 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Chemours during the 3rd quarter worth $15,573,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Chemours by 1,704.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after acquiring an additional 519,730 shares in the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CC. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

CC stock opened at $39.09 on Monday. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 76.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

In other news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 14,365 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $581,495.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,502.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Newman sold 197,161 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $7,929,815.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,347 shares in the company, valued at $7,092,676.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,138 shares of company stock worth $11,023,963 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

