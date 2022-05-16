Bank of America Corp DE Sells 10,342 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,342 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.46% of Insperity worth $20,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Insperity by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,925,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,466,000 after purchasing an additional 199,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Insperity by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,842,000 after purchasing an additional 13,948 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Insperity by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,845,000 after purchasing an additional 84,618 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Insperity by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 511,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,696,000 after purchasing an additional 108,421 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Insperity by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

NYSE:NSP opened at $97.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.99. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.94 and a twelve month high of $129.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.19. Insperity had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 52.94%.

NSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.08.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $3,504,815.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,700,475.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $727,012.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 653,977 shares in the company, valued at $71,950,549.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.