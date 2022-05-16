Bank of America Corp DE Sells 111,805 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,805 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.16% of GFL Environmental worth $19,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GFL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,864,000 after buying an additional 1,701,540 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth $44,813,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,838,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,680 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,660,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,379 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,600,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,218,000 after purchasing an additional 564,807 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GFL stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.62. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.91 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -38.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.95.
About GFL Environmental (Get Rating)
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GFL Environmental (GFL)
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
- Volatile Times Are When AbbVie Shines the Brightest
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.