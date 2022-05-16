Bank of America Corp DE Sells 126,516 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 126,516 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.09% of CGI worth $20,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,156,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in CGI by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,027,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,745,000 after buying an additional 1,291,949 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,922,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in CGI by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 749,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,230,000 after acquiring an additional 225,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in CGI by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 395,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,585,000 after acquiring an additional 126,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

CGI stock opened at $80.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.98 and a 12-month high of $93.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.65 and its 200 day moving average is $83.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIB. Societe Generale raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC raised their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.70.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

