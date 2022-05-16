Bank of America Corp DE Sells 126,516 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 126,516 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.09% of CGI worth $20,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,156,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in CGI by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,027,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,745,000 after buying an additional 1,291,949 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,922,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in CGI by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 749,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,230,000 after acquiring an additional 225,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in CGI by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 395,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,585,000 after acquiring an additional 126,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.18% of the company’s stock.
CGI stock opened at $80.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.98 and a 12-month high of $93.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.65 and its 200 day moving average is $83.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
CGI Company Profile (Get Rating)
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
