Bank of America Corp DE Sells 12,716 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,716 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.90% of Innospec worth $20,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Innospec during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Innospec in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innospec by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Innospec by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Innospec alerts:

In other Innospec news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 11,448 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $1,107,822.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ian Malcolm Mcrobbie sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $37,141.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,521. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Innospec in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

IOSP stock opened at $101.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.84 and a 200 day moving average of $93.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.19. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $107.14.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $472.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.67 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is 27.70%.

Innospec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.