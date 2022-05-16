Bank of America Corp DE Sells 180,981 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 311,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,981 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.28% of Boyd Gaming worth $20,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 622.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,701,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,474 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 178.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,482,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,761,000 after purchasing an additional 949,632 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $53,138,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 40.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,368,000 after purchasing an additional 437,893 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,899,000 after purchasing an additional 329,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $56.50 on Monday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.38 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.90.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $860.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.15 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 42.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

In other news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BYD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

