Bank of America Corp DE Sells 25,446 Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,446 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $20,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,184,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,314,000 after buying an additional 40,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:LDP opened at $20.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.19. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $27.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.

