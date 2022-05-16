Bank of America Corp DE Sells 3,410,238 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 83.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 654,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,410,238 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.23% of Pure Storage worth $21,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Pure Storage by 1,122.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,026,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,319,000 after buying an additional 3,697,454 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Pure Storage by 84.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,598,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,708,000 after buying an additional 2,100,700 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at about $27,691,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at about $24,112,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Pure Storage by 195.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,079,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,153,000 after buying an additional 714,002 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,249,663.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $26.59 on Monday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $36.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.14 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.75.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

