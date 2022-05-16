Bank of America Corp DE Sells 350,325 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 591,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,325 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.10% of FOX worth $20,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in FOX by 170.6% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,935,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,180 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,661,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,703,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,247 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,994,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,020,000 after acquiring an additional 751,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in FOX by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,856,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,906,000 after acquiring an additional 520,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $31.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.99. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.96 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

