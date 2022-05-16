Bank of America Corp DE Sells 975 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.39% of Murphy USA worth $20,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,636,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,878,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $248.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.05. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.56 and a 1-year high of $251.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.82.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $3.43. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 62.11% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 6.08%.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $523,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 5,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,300,215.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $329,320.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,934 shares of company stock worth $16,265,714 in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

