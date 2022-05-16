Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 588,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 288,728 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.25% of Gentex worth $20,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $29.70 on Monday. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.02.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $468.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

In other news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $166,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,731. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

