Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 486,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50,058 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.80% of Federal Signal worth $21,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

FSS opened at $32.71 on Monday. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FSS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 2,800 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

