Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut Beyond Meat from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. HSBC raised Beyond Meat from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Beyond Meat from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.82.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $31.24 on Thursday. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $160.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 11.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.72.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 128.70% and a negative net margin of 54.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $218,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Beyond Meat by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 261,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,908,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 160,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 83,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

