BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 22.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 9.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II alerts:

NYSE:MQT opened at $11.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.08. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $15.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.