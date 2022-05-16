Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,823 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 55.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $36,726.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 992 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $31,773.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,337 shares of company stock worth $136,712. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $30.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.44. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.23. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.75 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 54.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

