Capital Management Corp VA Acquires 450 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,956 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,293,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $183,007,000 after buying an additional 30,049 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 8.0% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 157,372 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,273,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.39.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $147.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.86 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

