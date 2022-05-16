Clearstead Trust LLC Sells 314 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Clearstead Trust LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,121 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 7.0% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.37.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $261.12 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $238.60 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $288.37 and its 200-day moving average is $308.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

