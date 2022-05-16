Cohen Lawrence B Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cohen Lawrence B lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,065 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 9.3% of Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1,841.6% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $78,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304,604 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,461,735,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 12,722.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402,824 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,866,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,705,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,451 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $147.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.62. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.86 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.39.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

