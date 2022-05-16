Cohen Lawrence B Trims Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cohen Lawrence B cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,587 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,818 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 5.5% of Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,451,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,225,773,000 after purchasing an additional 206,880 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,844,732 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,028,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $261.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.60 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.03.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

