Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 747,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 30,096 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $21,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RNP. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 592,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 15.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 413,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 56,678 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 5.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 240,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE RNP opened at $22.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.18. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $29.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

