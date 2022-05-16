DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DCP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in DCP Midstream by 9.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,776,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $163,075,000 after buying an additional 488,900 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,662,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,170,000 after buying an additional 10,754 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,997,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,882,000 after buying an additional 44,925 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 5.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,943,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,877,000 after buying an additional 96,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 783,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,532,000 after buying an additional 64,630 shares in the last quarter. 33.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on DCP Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price target on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DCP Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $33.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 2.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.66. DCP Midstream, LP has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $39.54.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream, LP will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.70%.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

