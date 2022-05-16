DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,332 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.25% of DigitalOcean worth $21,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 250.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,132,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,510 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 850,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,305,000 after acquiring an additional 62,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 840,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,229,000 after acquiring an additional 225,196 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 679,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,748,000 after acquiring an additional 275,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,759,000 after acquiring an additional 276,352 shares during the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $1,827,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $288,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,456 shares of company stock worth $4,575,625 over the last three months.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOCN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $96.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $37.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.60. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $133.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.12 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 25.81 and a current ratio of 25.81.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $127.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.22 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About DigitalOcean (Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

