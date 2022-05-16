Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,205,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,647 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.01% of Dynavax Technologies worth $16,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, insider Justin Burgess sold 21,490 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $227,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $877,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,496 shares of company stock worth $1,801,527. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $9.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 115.98% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DVAX. StockNews.com lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

