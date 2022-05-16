Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,822 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 419.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $123.09 on Monday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.55 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.27.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

