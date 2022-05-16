Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 78,664 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,242,668 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,664 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 6.1% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $220,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.39.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $147.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

