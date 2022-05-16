EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Stake Boosted by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NPO. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $139,027.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $1,076,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $96.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.35. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.80 and a 52-week high of $117.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.07.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.23 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 13.29%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

