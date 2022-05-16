Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,207,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Entegris by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,327,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,989,000 after acquiring an additional 191,975 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $109.24 on Monday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.82 and a 52-week high of $158.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.83 and a 200-day moving average of $130.65.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

In other news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 24,289 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.32, for a total transaction of $3,335,365.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $298,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

