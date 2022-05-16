Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Stake Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,130 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Claris Advisors LLC MO purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

EFSC opened at $42.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12-month low of $42.23 and a 12-month high of $51.50.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $119.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

